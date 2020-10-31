McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Sells $71,603,349.30 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MCFE stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

