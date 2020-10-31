McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Sells $71,603,349.30 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MCFE stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $19.78.
McAfee Company Profile
