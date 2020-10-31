McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 42.8% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 128,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.00. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

