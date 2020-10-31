Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 2nd

Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MDLY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.53. Medley Management has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

