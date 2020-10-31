Melon Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Melon has a total market capitalization of $32.52 million and $2.85 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for about $21.79 or 0.00157211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.03778489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00216104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,260 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

