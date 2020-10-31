Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.78. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

