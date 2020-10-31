Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

