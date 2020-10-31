Metal Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $2.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00021336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

