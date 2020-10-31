MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.
MetLife has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.
In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
