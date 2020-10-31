MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

