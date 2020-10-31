MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $13.97 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $358.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.