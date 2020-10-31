MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Shares of MTG opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

