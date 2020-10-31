MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend by 233.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,883. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

