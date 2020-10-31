Michael E. Wallace Buys 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $16,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,803.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 274,087 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,640,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.