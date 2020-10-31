Michael Gene Barnes Buys 2,466 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $12,650.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,619,183 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,408.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,466 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $12,872.52.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,355.28.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $13,029.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25.

Shares of TIPT opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tiptree by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tiptree by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tiptree by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tiptree by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

