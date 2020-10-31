MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.