Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $960.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.