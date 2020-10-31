Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.18.

MSFT stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

