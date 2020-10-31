Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.18.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day moving average is $199.99. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

