Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years.

MPB opened at $19.55 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,828 shares of company stock worth $110,719. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

