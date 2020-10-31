Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to post sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.80 million. Mimecast posted sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $490.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $492.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $577.21 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,115,595 shares in the company, valued at $50,949,223.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $73,482.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock worth $8,255,642. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mimecast by 21.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mimecast by 76.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $8,794,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.63, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

