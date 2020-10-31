Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MALRF stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

