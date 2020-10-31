Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
MALRF stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.30.
About Mineral Resources
