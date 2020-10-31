Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 265,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

