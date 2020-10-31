MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

