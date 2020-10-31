Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.95-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

