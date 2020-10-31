Morgan Stanley Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $57.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 76.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 48.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

