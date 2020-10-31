MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.38. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.