MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $127,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $212,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

