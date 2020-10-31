MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other MTBC news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MTBC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 259,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 105.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTBC will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

