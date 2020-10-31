Murphy USA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.08. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. Analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,119,942.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

