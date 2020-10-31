Murray Boyte Purchases 250,000 Shares of Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX) (ASX:EGH) Stock

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX) (ASX:EGH) insider Murray Boyte acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,000.00 ($69,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.31.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (EGH.AX) Company Profile

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It also provides specialist property management and caretaking services; and catering services.

