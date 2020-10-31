National Bank Financial Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $12.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of LAC opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

