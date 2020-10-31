National Bank Financial Raises Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$17.00

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.61. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.42.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.36%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

About Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.