National Bank Financial Raises Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$7.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered Stingray Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th.

TSE RAY.A opened at C$5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of $420.15 million and a P/E ratio of 36.37.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

