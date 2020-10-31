National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$114.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.14.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.39. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$31.55 and a 12 month high of C$96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $895.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.9100004 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

