National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III Buys 500 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $13,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,037.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
