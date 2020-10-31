National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III Buys 500 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $13,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,037.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $29,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.