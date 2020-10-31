National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in National Grid by 165.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in National Grid by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 27.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

