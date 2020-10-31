Needham & Company LLC Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $272.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $229.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.