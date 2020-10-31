Needham & Company LLC Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

