Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 614,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 347,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

