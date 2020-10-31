Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 614,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 347,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
