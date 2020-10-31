Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.