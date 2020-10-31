Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTOIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.