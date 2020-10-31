Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTOIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.