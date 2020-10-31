Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 926.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $112.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.