NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR reported solid third-quarter 2020 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company maintains a competitive edge with new product launches, based on Wi-Fi 6 standards, and aims to leverage latest technological innovation to accelerate growth. Notably, it holds nearly 44% and 49% of the share in U.S. retail Wi-Fi and switch markets, respectively. With an accretive subscriber base, solid demand for connected home products in the wake of growing work-from-trend improved its revenues. However, it faces major headwinds in the Asia Pacific region due to sluggish service provider business. The company operates in a dynamic environment and expects competition to intensify on price. Owing to COVID-19 uncertainties, NETGEAR has not provided any financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NTGR opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $921.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $53,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $337,329.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,142. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NETGEAR by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NETGEAR by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

