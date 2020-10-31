Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.02% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.68.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

