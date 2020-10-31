Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.02% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.01 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.68.
Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
