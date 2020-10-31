New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 353500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

About New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

