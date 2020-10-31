NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NREF opened at $13.71 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $31,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,826.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,853 shares of company stock worth $372,693.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

