NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £728,970 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total transaction of £728,970 ($952,403.97).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,874.21 ($76.75) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,389.12. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,257.08 ($68.68).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

