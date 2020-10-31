Nicholas (Nick) Perkins Purchases 7,352 Shares of Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) Stock

Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins bought 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.70 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,258.40 ($35,184.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$4.16.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.