NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Update

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rowe lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 556.3% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.