Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.