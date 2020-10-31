NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. NMC Health has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

